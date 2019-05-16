The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Top local band The Nuggets play The Crown, catch Ian and Kat at Charters and there’s a mini beerfest at Werrington’s Blue Bell all weekend in another busy week for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY MAY 16TH

Ian and Kat at Charters on Sunday afternoon.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

Tony G is appearing at Peterborough Conservative Club.

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 17th

Beer Festival

Soul Collective at The Brewery Tap.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT from 9pm, a Peterborough Progressive Rock tribute band. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: TONY G (PICTURED)

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight Children Of The Revolution. Awesome live music from 9pm – in the big back room!

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Live music every Friday.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Signal - independent, root/ska/reggae. £5 on the door, from 9pm till late.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with Resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Soul Collective (main venue), 70s’ groove thru’ to modern soul, with DJs Mick Mckenna, Ian Pass and Lady J from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Windmill, Orton Waterville: Heat 1 of Karaoke Idol, with the chance to win £100 and the opportunity to record some songs at the Phoenix Studios.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 18th

Beer Festival

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Live Jazz from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Citizen Smith.

Charters, Town Bridge: Whisky Twist live in the bar from 10.30pm – free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club: KENNY LEE AND HUSTLER

Parkway Sports and social club, Maskew Avenue: The Flying Aces from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE NUGGETS (PICTURED) from 9pm with 60s’ tributes. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE FALLEN IDOLS from 9pm playing Punk, Rock and Pop covers. Free admission.

GER Club, March: Pete Valentine as George Michael, performing songs by George Michael and WHAM. Tickets £5 in advance or £10 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Loaded - indie dance night with free entry, 9pm till late.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Bull, Newborough: Motown & Northern Soul night.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 19th

Beer Festival

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Ian & Kat (PICTURED) - acoustic duo live in the bar from 3pm. Free entry – family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna and Jimmy from 3pm to 6pm with your favourites, old and new.

Peterborough Conservative Club: THE THRILLBILLIES.

Parkway Sports and social club, Maskew Avenue: The Chris Watson Band with a Jazz Afternoon from 2pm, plus organist Chris Booth from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Quiz starts 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 40 questions. 3 prizes! Plus Cash Bingo - £1 a strip for 1 line and 1 full house starts 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

MONDAY 20th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Hayley Di Rito, a vintage vocalist and entertainer from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 22nd

Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Country Mix from 7pm to 10pm - includes Tex Mex, Zydeco, Blue Grass and Cajun on the big screen.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.