The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

The Nuggets are at The Crown on saturday.
The Nuggets are at The Crown on saturday.

Top local band The Nuggets play The Crown, catch Ian and Kat at Charters and there’s a mini beerfest at Werrington’s Blue Bell all weekend in another busy week for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY MAY 16TH

Ian and Kat at Charters on Sunday afternoon.

Ian and Kat at Charters on Sunday afternoon.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

Tony G is appearing at Peterborough Conservative Club.

Tony G is appearing at Peterborough Conservative Club.

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 17th

Beer Festival

Soul Collective at The Brewery Tap.

Soul Collective at The Brewery Tap.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT from 9pm, a Peterborough Progressive Rock tribute band. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: TONY G (PICTURED)

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight Children Of The Revolution. Awesome live music from 9pm – in the big back room!

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Live music every Friday.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Signal - independent, root/ska/reggae. £5 on the door, from 9pm till late.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with Resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Soul Collective (main venue), 70s’ groove thru’ to modern soul, with DJs Mick Mckenna, Ian Pass and Lady J from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Windmill, Orton Waterville: Heat 1 of Karaoke Idol, with the chance to win £100 and the opportunity to record some songs at the Phoenix Studios.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 18th

Beer Festival

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Live Jazz from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Citizen Smith.

Charters, Town Bridge: Whisky Twist live in the bar from 10.30pm – free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club: KENNY LEE AND HUSTLER

Parkway Sports and social club, Maskew Avenue: The Flying Aces from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE NUGGETS (PICTURED) from 9pm with 60s’ tributes. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE FALLEN IDOLS from 9pm playing Punk, Rock and Pop covers. Free admission.

GER Club, March: Pete Valentine as George Michael, performing songs by George Michael and WHAM. Tickets £5 in advance or £10 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate ARcade: Loaded - indie dance night with free entry, 9pm till late.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Bull, Newborough: Motown & Northern Soul night.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 19th

Beer Festival

Blue Bell, Werrington: The first Blue Bell mini beer festival with 21 real ales available in the front bar and the lounge; Half pint £1.50, pint £3, any 2 pints £5.

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Ian & Kat (PICTURED) - acoustic duo live in the bar from 3pm. Free entry – family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna and Jimmy from 3pm to 6pm with your favourites, old and new.

Peterborough Conservative Club: THE THRILLBILLIES.

Parkway Sports and social club, Maskew Avenue: The Chris Watson Band with a Jazz Afternoon from 2pm, plus organist Chris Booth from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Quiz starts 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 40 questions. 3 prizes! Plus Cash Bingo - £1 a strip for 1 line and 1 full house starts 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

MONDAY 20th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Hayley Di Rito, a vintage vocalist and entertainer from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 22nd

Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Country Mix from 7pm to 10pm - includes Tex Mex, Zydeco, Blue Grass and Cajun on the big screen.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.