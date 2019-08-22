The best places for a night out in Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

Peterborough boys Shades of Rhythm will be hitting the decks at the Dog House cocktail bar plus there are live bands galore at the beer fest and the city’s pubs and clubs this busy Bank Holiday weekend.

THURSDAY AUGUST 22

Shades of Rhythm are at The Dog House cocktail bar, in Westgate Arcade on Saturday.

Live Music

Peterborough Beer Festival: Velocity – a fresh and high energy punk, indie and classic rock influenced power trio from Peterborough, from 7.30pm; Ouse Valley Singles Club - influenced by the long forgotten sounds & traditions of 1950s’ Skiffle, from 9pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Rolling Beer Festival with 15 + rotating real ales, ciders + gin until Monday.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday August 23

Live Music

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Intruders, rock and roll legends’ charity cabaret night raising money for Diabetes UK. Tickets £8.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight, Rock Out! Tribute show to all your favourite rock classics; a proper rock show.

Yard Of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Division Duo

The Crown, Lincoln Road: WALKWAY from 9pm. Top Cambridge classic Rock covers and originals band. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Mark Josef from 8.30pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Beer Festival: Hereward Harmony - a 4-part A cappella style barber shop chorus, from 4.30pm; Cap’n Rasty’s Big Time Charlies - a 4-piece energetic pop, punk, pirate band; Let there B/DC - a five man line-up with AC/DC running through their veins.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: All That Jazz from 9pm to 2am. For the funkier sde of jazz join Jim & Zed digging to bring you something a little different. A jazzier, funkier style of sound.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Charters, Town Bridge: Smells like Nene Spirit – Beer Festival Vinyl Night 9pm – late, free entry. Join Resident DJ Derek Gibson as he takes to the decks to play a wide range of sounds from the 60s - modern day, something for everyone.

Saturday August 24

Live Music

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight, Subway 77.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: COSMIC RODNEY. Free entry, from 9pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Money Shot from 10:30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: 23 REASONS from 9pm. Top Grantham acoustic trio playing covers across the decades. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN from 9pm. Popular 4 piece band playing classic Rock covers old and new.Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Spree are performing from 7pm.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen, Long Sutton: DIRTY RUMOUR from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist! Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Toccata from 8.30pm.

Peterborough Beer Festival: Matt Howard - a talented local singer/songwriter from around 2pm; Stacey Lowth - a Peterborough based solo guitarist/singer from around 3pm; 23 Reasons - a three-piece band playing songs you know and love, but with an acoustic twist, from around 4pm; Ant MacAndrew - solo performer who will appeal to fans of Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran, and the Script, from around 5pm; The Contacts - with a select mix of upbeat Motown & Northern Soul, from around 7.30pm; Blurd - the UK’s longest-running and most authentic tribute to Britpop legends Blur from around 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: The Eclectic Ballroom set-up at the Dog House have some special guests in the house ... Shades of Rhythm - free entry 9pm until 2am.

Rayan Gee, Nick Slater and Lanx met when they were young and started off producing music to play out in their hometown of Peterborough. Things soon changed in 1989 when multiple tracks from their self pressed album “Frequency” took hold of the emerging Rave scene; Homicide, Exorcist, Sweet Sensation, Sound of Eden and Frequency changed their lives… and thus began the success of Shades.

Yard Of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: DJ Retro night with Sav.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday August 25

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA, INCLUDING, ELVIS, AND BUDDY HOLLY TRIBUTE ACTS. From 4pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Charity Day for Prostate Cancer (From 1pm) with LMB + LMB QUEEN. 9pm. To include debut of full Queen tribute including costume changes. Free admission.

Yard Of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Citizen Smith, 9pm start.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: From 10am, open to non members with 12pm BBQ Beer Fest and at 12.30pm Children of the Revolution.

The Deeping Stage, Market Deeping: Bands day with live music from 3pm to 11pm featuring Another Girl Another Planet, Gangsters, Raging The World and Halo.

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents Retrolux live in the garden marquee from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Philip Randle is performing from 7pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday August 26

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Savoy Jazz from 12.15pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday August 27

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday August 28

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.