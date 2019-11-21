The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Tribute band Who Are You will be rocking the Met Lounge on Saturday - one of the big nights of live music in Peterborough this week.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Friday Nov 22

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: 23 REASONS from 8.30pm, free entry.

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Friday Night LIVE! features Children of the Revolution plus resident DJ .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Eagles tribute band playing all the hits

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Children of the Revolution

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Frankly My Dear. Awesome local band covering American 60s and 70s rock.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: The Great Gatsby Evening with entertainment by A&B Entertainments.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Charity Night - F U 2 Cancer Parkway Live with The Latiesha Maria Band and The Money Shot from 7pm

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Nov 23

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Who Are You UK and Clashville UK - see top of page.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade

Charters, Town Bridge: Third Stone from the Sun 10.30pm – free entry .

The Fleet, Fletton: Let’s Funk - a top regional function band, providing one of the funkiest sounds around, with their amazing lead singers ‘CeCe’ and Silvester Gold!

The Ploughman, Werrington: Velocity.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE MIGHTY AND THE HIGH & BLACKOUT UK from 8.30 pm, and free entry for all.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS from 9pm. Peterborough only 80s tribute band. Fancy dress optional.Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Harmony from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Marrakesh Express from 8.30 - 11.30pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Saturday Night Groove – Main Venue with resident DJ Rick Allen providing danceable hits from the 70s- present day accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry Alsao Backroom Shenanigans Presents Drum & Bass Night – The Tap Room 10pm – late. Featuring Mr Nash, Trevor Mac (aka DJ Quest) & Guest DJs – Free Entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Motown & Soul Night. 3 DJ’s playing proper vinyl from 7:30pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Nov 24

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Division acoustic duo (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly – Free entry.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Live acoustic hour from 3pm with James Edmonds.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: David Last, organist from 7pm.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday Nov 25

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournament’s start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Nov 26

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Nov 28

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.