The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Who Are You are at the Met Lounge this weekend
Tribute band Who Are You will be rocking the Met Lounge on Saturday - one of the big nights of live music in Peterborough this week.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21

Division are at Charters on Sunday

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Friday Nov 22

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: 23 REASONS from 8.30pm, free entry.

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Friday Night LIVE! features Children of the Revolution plus resident DJ .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Eagles tribute band playing all the hits

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Children of the Revolution

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Frankly My Dear. Awesome local band covering American 60s and 70s rock.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: The Great Gatsby Evening with entertainment by A&B Entertainments.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Charity Night - F U 2 Cancer Parkway Live with The Latiesha Maria Band and The Money Shot from 7pm

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Nov 23

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Who Are You UK and Clashville UK - see top of page.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade

Charters, Town Bridge: Third Stone from the Sun 10.30pm – free entry .

The Fleet, Fletton: Let’s Funk - a top regional function band, providing one of the funkiest sounds around, with their amazing lead singers ‘CeCe’ and Silvester Gold!

The Ploughman, Werrington: Velocity.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE MIGHTY AND THE HIGH & BLACKOUT UK from 8.30 pm, and free entry for all.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS from 9pm. Peterborough only 80s tribute band. Fancy dress optional.Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Harmony from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Marrakesh Express from 8.30 - 11.30pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Saturday Night Groove – Main Venue with resident DJ Rick Allen providing danceable hits from the 70s- present day accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry Alsao Backroom Shenanigans Presents Drum & Bass Night – The Tap Room 10pm – late. Featuring Mr Nash, Trevor Mac (aka DJ Quest) & Guest DJs – Free Entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Motown & Soul Night. 3 DJ’s playing proper vinyl from 7:30pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Nov 24

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Division acoustic duo (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly – Free entry.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Live acoustic hour from 3pm with James Edmonds.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: David Last, organist from 7pm.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday Nov 25

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournament’s start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Nov 26

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Nov 28

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.