The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Tribute band Who Are You will be rocking the Met Lounge on Saturday - one of the big nights of live music in Peterborough this week.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.
The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.
Friday Nov 22
Live Music
Burghley Club, Burghley Road: 23 REASONS from 8.30pm, free entry.
The Solstice, Northminster Road: Friday Night LIVE! features Children of the Revolution plus resident DJ .
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Eagles tribute band playing all the hits
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Children of the Revolution
Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Frankly My Dear. Awesome local band covering American 60s and 70s rock.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: The Great Gatsby Evening with entertainment by A&B Entertainments.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Charity Night - F U 2 Cancer Parkway Live with The Latiesha Maria Band and The Money Shot from 7pm
Clubs/DJ
The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday Nov 23
Live Music
The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Who Are You UK and Clashville UK - see top of page.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade
Charters, Town Bridge: Third Stone from the Sun 10.30pm – free entry .
The Fleet, Fletton: Let’s Funk - a top regional function band, providing one of the funkiest sounds around, with their amazing lead singers ‘CeCe’ and Silvester Gold!
The Ploughman, Werrington: Velocity.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE MIGHTY AND THE HIGH & BLACKOUT UK from 8.30 pm, and free entry for all.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS from 9pm. Peterborough only 80s tribute band. Fancy dress optional.Free admission.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Harmony from 7pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Marrakesh Express from 8.30 - 11.30pm.
The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap, Westgate: Saturday Night Groove – Main Venue with resident DJ Rick Allen providing danceable hits from the 70s- present day accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry Alsao Backroom Shenanigans Presents Drum & Bass Night – The Tap Room 10pm – late. Featuring Mr Nash, Trevor Mac (aka DJ Quest) & Guest DJs – Free Entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Blue Bell, Werrington: Motown & Soul Night. 3 DJ’s playing proper vinyl from 7:30pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday Nov 24
Live Music
Charters, Town Bridge: Division acoustic duo (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly – Free entry.
Frothblowers, Werrington: Live acoustic hour from 3pm with James Edmonds.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: David Last, organist from 7pm.
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm
Monday Nov 25
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournament’s start.
Quizzes/Poker
Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.
The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Tuesday Nov 26
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.
Wednesday Nov 28
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.