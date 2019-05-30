The best place for a night out in Peterborough this week

You can catch Tallawah (pictured) under the garden marquee at Charters on Sunday - part of a big weekend of live music in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars .

THURSDAY MAY 30th

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: 7pm - 10pm, something new for a Thursday night. She’s famous and she’s on the big screen (not live). Sarah Collins singing from her living room. 60s & 70s Soul .

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 31st

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CARPARK RENDEZVOUS from 9pm - a local 4 piece Rock and Pop covers band. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Porky Pig.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Soltice, Northminster Road: Halo performing live in the SolGarden from 9pm with resident DJ.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue:Spencer James from 7pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Sounds of the Suburbs from 8pm and it is free entry. There’s a storm a-brewing! Peterborough’s rapidly expanding perennial Punk Party returns to Charters. Come and join in the fun. For a night of the best in punk and indie vinyl. Funds raised during the event for the local Soup Kitchen.

The Dog House Cocktail Bar (Above When Polly Met Fergie), Westgate Arcade: All That’s Jazz, free entry.

The Solstice, Northminster Road: SolGarden has a live performance from Halo alongside Resident DJ; Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; and Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Fletton Ex-Servicemen’s Club: Heat 3 of Karaoke Idols.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday June 1st

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: FILTHY CONTACT from 9pm - a 5 piece female-fronted band playing Pop and Rock covers. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: DIRTY RUMOUR from 9pm - a 4 piece female-fronted band, playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist. Free admission.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: A special night with the amazing TEXAS GUN (PICTURED) singing country, 50/60s music at the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street. It’s £6 on the door, all kinds of dancing, cheap bar, large car park, television for football, and a very warm welcome from 7.30pm- 11.30pm . More info Jennifer 01733688324.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: CJ Hatt.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Nite Owls will be performing and doors open from 7pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Shabs on their UK album launch Tour (a pre Champions League Final spectacular at 4 pm).

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Event

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Champions League Final LIVE! and in HD on the two massive screen in the Solstice and in the outside SolGarden. It’s free entry and the build up starts from 6pm with The Nuggets performing LIVE! getting you warmed up for the big game! There is also heavyweight championship boxing with Anthony Joshua fighting David Ruiz Jr - a sports band is needed to watch the fight as it’s after 4am, these will be available to purchase on the night.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 2nd

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents Tallawah (PICTURED) live in the garden marquee from 3pm – free entry, family friendly (in the event of bad weather the band will perform in the bar).

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm with Division Due, a Cambridgeshire based duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique acoustic vibe.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Nicholas Martin will be performing and doors open from 7pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night, the area’s premier open mic night, 6pm – late, free entry, complimentary drink voucher for all performers.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 3rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Mark Bishop, from 7pm to 10pm, a singer and guitarist from Kent who plays the best in rock and pop from the past 50 years

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 4th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 5th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Salsa with Juan Carlos – there will be Salsa music played the whole evening and a few salsa touches here and there like food and dance.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.