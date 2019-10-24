The best nights out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Halloween starts early at The Met Lounge in Peterborough tonight with the Classic Glam Rock Sleaze Ball

THURSDAY OCTOBER 24th

It Comes In Waves

Live Music

The Met lounge, Bridge Street: Two tribute to the 1980s years of Classic Glam rock combine for a double bill . Twisted System (pictured) and Surreal Panther are tributes to Twisted Sister and Steel Panther. Both bands appear on stage in the full dress and make up of the bands they pay tribute to.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various guest djs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 25th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CANDY TWIST from 9pm. Psychedelic 60s tribute band.Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Dizzy Miss Lizzys.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: PCRFM open mic from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Crooked Beat with dj Derby Neal, and guest djs Terry Grant and Robert Jones. A night of classic 60s-90s music pioneers & 4-to-the-floor tracks all on vinyl . Dancing encouraged , 9pm – late, free entry

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident djs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Disco and Halloween party.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 26th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Generation 5Pan (pictured). The band members span three generations, performing music enjoyed by all: classic rock, blues and rock n roll . 10:30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SIDEKICKS from 9pm. St Ives No 1 pop and rock covers band. Halloween special, free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: RETROLUX from 9pm. Top Peterborough 70s rock covers band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Stealer.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: It is the annual Halloween charity night at the indoor bowls club, Burton Street, in aid of Suzanne’s Hedgehog Rescue. Entertainment for the evening is the lovely Marie Saunders. Not only is she a very successful vocalist she is a well known presenter introducing the Ladies of Country television show on Keep it Country TV, Tickets are £5 from Jennifer 01733688324 or pay on the door. It’s optional fancy dress with prize for best dressed, and sweets for children, 10-16 yr olds are free entry (no children under 10).

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Steve Perry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Abby Road 5 from 7pm

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic ballroom from 9pm, free entry. Join djs Jim and Zed dropping all things funk and disco.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident dj Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen: 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is commercial chart & dance in the Solstice, house & dance anthems in the SolGarden, pure urban flavas in the Lit Room and party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 27th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions presents It Comes in Waves alternative/blues/acoustic artist from Peterborough (pictured). Family friendly – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Powell from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Live HD sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz night, Maximum teams of four, pub quiz 8pm, cash bingo 9:30pm

Monday 28th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – beer pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night, make a team of four, starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 29th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 30th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.