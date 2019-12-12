The best nights out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

The Lazoons will be rocking the boat at Charters on Friday night - part of a big weekend of live music in Peterborough.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12

Groove Cartell EMN-190125-112722001

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Karaoke Party Night with resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm, free entry and bar open until 1 am.

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Catch Velocity at The Fayre Spot in Bretton on Saturday

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 13th

Austin Gold'Photo: Paul England

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: The Lazoons (pictured) live from 10.30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAP’N RASTY’S BIG TIME CHARLIES. 9pm, featuring Mental Rasty, ex League of Mentalman lead singer.Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Live band.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

The Cock Inn, Werrington: Frankly My Dear.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Christmas Meal followed by music from Michael Knight.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident Mr Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Ultimate Entertainments Disco Roadshow. From 9pm, free entry to all.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 14th

Live Music

Charters, Town bridge: Groove Cartell (pictured) will be rocking the boat with their funk and soul fusion from 10:30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES from 9pm. Top Peterborough late 70s Punk and New Wave tribute band. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: BLACK STAR REVOLUTION from 9pm. Best of British bands covers, including Bowie, Beatles, Kinks, XTC. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Electric Warriors.

The Fayre Spot, Bretton: Velocity (pictured).

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Stamford Corn exchange: Austin Gold (pictured) will be bringing their 2019 tour to a close with a huge Christmas Party.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Cosmic Rodney. From 9pm, free entry to all.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Lenny & Emma from 8.30 - 11.30pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Christmas Meal with music from Dale Diamond.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 15th

Live Music

Charters, Town bridge: Dave & Rob aka Children of the Revolution with an acoustic set from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Division - Cambridgeshire based duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique acoustic vibe between 3pm and 6pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Booth.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday 16th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Tommy Philpot, from 7pm to 10pm. A young, local, up and coming singer/songwriter who plays a variety of genres and covers artists such as Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Elvis, The Beatles, Oasis and many more.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Karaoke

Charlie’s. Woodston: Karaoke every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10pm called Some Mothers do ‘ave ‘em Night and welcomes the LGBT community of Peterborough.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 18th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Rockabilly night with Pagan, who performs live rock ‘n roll from Elvis, Eddie Cochran, the Stray Cats, Matchbox, the Jets, Buddy Holly and more.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize.