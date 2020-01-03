The best nights out in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars this week

Catch Velocity tonight and Tiger Club on Saturday - two great nights of live music in Peterborough this weekend.
Friday Jan 3
Live Music
The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Velocity
Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday Jan 4
Live Music
The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Tiger Club (pictured)
The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Trevor Leeson.
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Nite Owls.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday Jan 5
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 3pm-6pm enjoy Panama Trio - Ken Doncaster, Tony Parkinson and Fred Ivison, who have been performing with local bands since the 60s.
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Johnson.
The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night. From 6pm, free entry.
Karaoke
The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday Jan 6
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 7pm-10pm, Luke Carey, an award-winning singer/entertainer presents his show that blends music of all eras/genres and for all ages, with his cheeky yet likeable charisma.
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
Quizzes/Poker
Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.
The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Tuesday Jan 7
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Karaoke
Charlie’s. Woodston: Karaoke every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10pm called Some Mothers do ‘ave ‘em Night and welcomes the LGBT community of Peterborough.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.
Wednesday Jan 8
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Reggae night with FYA from 7pm to 10pm.
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.