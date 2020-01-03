The best nights out in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars this week

Tiger Club will be at The Yard of Ale on Saturday
Catch Velocity tonight and Tiger Club on Saturday - two great nights of live music in Peterborough this weekend.

Friday Jan 3

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Velocity

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Jan 4

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Tiger Club (pictured)

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Trevor Leeson.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Nite Owls.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Jan 5

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 3pm-6pm enjoy Panama Trio - Ken Doncaster, Tony Parkinson and Fred Ivison, who have been performing with local bands since the 60s.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Johnson.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night. From 6pm, free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday Jan 6

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 7pm-10pm, Luke Carey, an award-winning singer/entertainer presents his show that blends music of all eras/genres and for all ages, with his cheeky yet likeable charisma.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Jan 7

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Karaoke

Charlie’s. Woodston: Karaoke every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10pm called Some Mothers do ‘ave ‘em Night and welcomes the LGBT community of Peterborough.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Jan 8

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Reggae night with FYA from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.