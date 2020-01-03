The best nights out in Peterborough pubs, clubs and bars this week

Catch Velocity tonight and Tiger Club on Saturday - two great nights of live music in Peterborough this weekend.

Friday Jan 3

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Velocity

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Jan 4

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Tiger Club (pictured)

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Trevor Leeson.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Nite Owls.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Jan 5

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 3pm-6pm enjoy Panama Trio - Ken Doncaster, Tony Parkinson and Fred Ivison, who have been performing with local bands since the 60s.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Johnson.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night. From 6pm, free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday Jan 6

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 7pm-10pm, Luke Carey, an award-winning singer/entertainer presents his show that blends music of all eras/genres and for all ages, with his cheeky yet likeable charisma.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Jan 7

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Karaoke

Charlie’s. Woodston: Karaoke every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10pm called Some Mothers do ‘ave ‘em Night and welcomes the LGBT community of Peterborough.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Jan 8

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Reggae night with FYA from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.