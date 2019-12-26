The best nights out in Peterborough - Boxing Day to New Year’s Eve

Where to carry on the festive celebrations - and where to see in the New Year in Peterborough

Club/DJs

The Solstice: Urban Classics presents Robboranx (Radio 1Xtra) plus residents Lexbeatz, Supa T, Lion And T-Rex. Enjoy a night of Urban, Bashment, Dancehall & Old School R&B Classics until the early hours.

Friday, Dec 27

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Pop, Rock and Dance party covers band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ramshackle Serenade.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Loaded - a night of the best 90s’ based indie dance tunes with Nathan & Martin, 9pm-1am, free entry.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Old Petriburgians’ Reunion & ‘Open Mic 7pm – late, free entry – open to all.

Saturday, Dec 28

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BOBA FETT from 9pm. The original Peterborough 90s’ tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Molly Chamber.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE ZEPHYRS. From 9pm, free entry to all.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Get Down with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

Sunday, Dec 29

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Adam Trendall, from 3pm to 6pm. A popular acoustic singer/songwriter who performs a wide range of covers by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers as well as his own original songs.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Richard Keeling.

Monday, Dec 30

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: A talented band of ex-professional musicians with an enviable musical history covering country music, rock, blues, rock and roll, pop, Americana, bluegrass and soul.

Tuesday, Dec 31

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: There is a sparkling night of soul music in store from one of the city top live bands THE CONTACTS, (pictured) supported by popular local DJ Andrew Lindsay. Tickets from The Brewery Tap or by calling 01733 358500, priced £35 per person inclusive of a Thai Banquet or £15 per person entry only.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET from 8.30pm playing Pop, Rock, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers. £15 Ticket + Buffet.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: EYES WIDE OPEN from 8.30pm. Pop, Rock, Rock’n’Roll, Punk, New Wave, Indie covers, 50 to 90s. Tickets £3 or 2 for £5).

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE DIZZY MISS LIZZYS. Tickets are £20, and include a disco, buffet and bubbly. Must be purchased in advance.

SAMMs, Bridge Street: Velocity will be hitting New Years Eve with some of the biggest hits across the decades.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Live music with The Zephyrs, £8pp with a free drink and finger buffet. Peaky blinders and Gatsby Girls theme. Ticket only.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: New Year’s Eve with Billy G & The Heart Beats.

DJ/Club

The Solstice: UK GARAGE SPECIAL. See off the decade in style at the biggest party in town with 4 rooms of music. In the Solgarden it is UKG legends WIDEBOYS (Sambuca), MC KIE (Fly Bi) plus LEXBEATZ, MC RB and DJ TRUE.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

BE sure to check with the venue to make sure regular events are on during Christmas week.