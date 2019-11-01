The best nights out for music lovers in Peterborough this weekend

Punk night with six live bands takes over the Burghley Club tonight (Friday) - and Loaded celebrates its first anniversary at The Lightbox.

Friday Nov 1

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Downstairs from 9 pm there is CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION. Upstairs is Punk Night with 6 bands. - JANUS STARK, TOKYO RANKERS, A GREAT NOTION, THE DEADITES, PETROL BOYS and SPRAINER from 9pm. Free entry.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Hit 4 Six

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band, Free admission.

The Solstice: Friday Night Live features Blackout UK in the SolGarden from 9pm.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Truly Scrumptious 1940s evening with Dream Girls from 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Quo Vardis Reunion Uplifting 90s House, Garage, Ibiza Classics, 90s RnB HipHop, 90s Reggae Bashment, BrownSuga. QuoVardis home of Disco inferno with Djs Mr Nash, Barry Williams and Steve Andrews 9pm – late, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Loaded celebrate their first anniversary! October 2018 saw Nathan & Martin set up their new, monthly, alternative night at Lightbox. Having honed their skills on the 1s & 2s during the 1990s in various alternative clubs in and around the local area, the time was right to step out & host their own night. One year later they’ve built a following for what has been called ’the best night in town’ by playing a unique blend of indie, dance, grunge, hip-hop, and much much more! The 90’s was an incredible explosion of musical styles, Loaded celebrates this decade but also the influences that lead to it, and the music it went on to inspire. It is 9pm-1am, free entry.

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Signal - for a night of great reggae music. Free from 9pm.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

event

Yaxley Royal british Legion: from 7.00pm to 11.30pm including Fancy Dress competition.

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Nov 2

event - Rugby World Cup Final

The Solstice: Call to reserve a table near one of the giant screens and enjoy a British Breakfast or just walk in and soak up the atmosphere. Doors open from 8am and kick off is 9am.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Starts at 8am with a breakfast. Non-members welcome.

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: HALF PRICE DRINKS, from 9pm. Top female fronted Rock and Pop covers band. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE SIDEKICKS, from 9pm. St Ives No1 Rock and Pop covers band. Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Broadcaster, from 9pm. Free entry.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Black-Star Revolution

Charters, Town bridge: Original Night - The Portland are ‘new fresh and exciting’ indie band from Peterborough, supported by Door Jam for a night of original music. From 10:30pm – free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Hi Definition.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Strictly soulful - anight of drum n bass, liquid funk, deep dirty tech and more. From 9pm, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Nov 3

Live Music

Charters, Town bridge: Sunday Sessions presents Andy Hughes (pictured) from 3pm playing an eclectic mix of covers and originals. Entry is free, family friendly.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night, the area’s premier Open Mic Night showcasing the region’s finest musicians from 6pm – late, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Deeping Dixielanders .

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Les Allitt, organist from 7pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday Nov 4

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Nov 5

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Nov 6

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.