The Apprentice star to host charity quiz and pizza evening

The Apprentice star Khadija Kalifa is hosting a charity quiz and pizza evening on Friday.

Khadija, who is in the final six of the BBC reality TV show, will be the quizmaster at Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Ortongate on Friday from 7pm to 9.30pm to help raise money for children’s medical research charity Sparks and mental health charity Heads Together.

Khadija from Bourne is the boss of eco-cleaning business Opal and Pearl, which operates out of the Allia Future Business Centre at the Peterborough United stadium in London Road.

The event is being hosted by sixth formers at the academy, who said: “We are delighted to announce that our quizmaster for the evening is local celebrity Khadija Kalifa of BBC’s The Apprentice. Khadija is an ex-student who works regularly with pupils at the academy, coaching them in their Young Enterprise ventures.”

Tickets are available for £10 for over 14s only. Teams can consist of up to six quizzers. If you have any specific dietary or access requirements email quiznight@obamail.co.uk.

On top of the quiz and pizza, there will also be a raffle and auction.

For more details, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-quiz-pizza-night-tickets-52605072187.