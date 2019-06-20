The 1980s - when Queensgate was somewhere new to meet in Peterborough

We move indoors for this week’s photos - the mid-80s when the Queensgate Centre in Peterborough was all pretty new, write Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The main image was taken outside Currys - which is now long gone.

Chris Porsz column- Queensgate in the 80s

I am hoping readers will recognise some of the punks and possibly the little girl in the pushchair who will now be grown up and probably has children of her own.

And who is the man reading a book?

The second image shows a man called Charlie enjoying a cigarette in the sunken seating jungle area.

I much preferred the comfortable wooden seats that were replaced by cold marble and now the play school plastic seats that the elderly struggle with.