Ten-pin bowling centre in Peterborough to get £300,000 Hollywood makeover

A 10-pin bowling centre in Peterborough is to be transformed with a £300,000 makeover - creating new jobs.

AMF Bowling, in Sturrock Way, Bretton, is to be transformed into a new generation Hollywood Bowl entertainment centre.

Ten-pin bowling under the stars.

The five week refurbishment is expected to be completed in time for the school summer holidays.

During that time the centre will remain open for business as usual.

The 20-lane centre will feature contemporary American décor, a Hollywood Diner, an American-style bar and pool tables. The amusement area, music and lighting will also be upgraded.

Thomas Zmich, manager of Hollywood Bowl Peterborough, said: “Our refurbishment and rebranding will give the centre a completely new look and feel.

How the new diner should appear when completed.

“We are recruiting for a number of new roles.”

Visit bowlingcareers.co.uk for more information.