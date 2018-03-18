Teenager defies illness to help good causes

A teenager who has been fundraising since she was a child has stepped up her efforts after becoming ill herself.

Determined 15-year-old Hannah Thompson from Foster Road, Sugar Way, is looking to raise money to share between four causes close to her heart despite studying for her GCSEs at the same time.

One cause is Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Ward which helped Hannah after she was diagnosed three years ago with neurally mediated syncope with orthostatic hypotension - which means she faints without warning - and heart conditions.

Hannah said: “I’ve been fundraising pretty much my whole life. If older family members and friends are ill I have wanted to be able to help them and give something back.

“I’ve been ill for three years now and this is my way of saying thank you. Before I would always go out and do sports and go out with my friends.

“Now I’m limited with what I can do. I can’t really go anywhere unless I have someone that knows what’s wrong with me.”

Hannah used to run Macmillan Cancer Support coffee events when she was attending Nene Valley Primary School, and raised money for the son of a family friend who was terminally ill with a rare form of Battens disease.

Now, as well as the Amazon Ward she is raising money for Macmillan, Alzheimer’s Society and the Lewis Jeynes Battens Disease Fund, with her total so far standing at £750.

Hannah’s “proud” mum Julie called her daughter an inspiration. She said: “I would like to say a massive thanks to her friends, family, school and the local community.”

One major fundraiser is an entertainment evening at The Fleet in Fletton on Friday, August 31, from 7pm to 1am. Tickets are £10 per person and include three live performances. To register your interest email juliemthompson7@me.com or call 07881696067.