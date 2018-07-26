Tears for much loved pregnant mum as friends and family said goodbye to Whittlesey’s Megan

Have your say

Mourners sobbed as they remembered a much loved mum who tragically died following a brain haemorrhage.

Megan Hall was just 29 years old when she suffered the catastrophic haemorrhage last month.

Megan was expecting her second child when she died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. She lived with her eight-year-old son, Luke, in Newlands Road in Whittlesey.

She was 26 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

Doctors tried to save both Megan and the unborn baby, but sadly there was nothing they could do.

On Thursday Megan’s funeral was held at All Soul’s Church in Peterborough.

Her coffin was brought to the church in a horse drawn carriage, with friends and family walking behind the carriage wearing black.

Flowers on top of the carriage spelt out ‘Megan.’

Megan was a well known and hugely loved person in Whittlesey, working in the kitchen at the George Hotel after previously working in the nearby Sunshine Cafe - and the church was packed with mourners on Thursday.

Speaking after Megan’s death, her mum Caroline said: “She could mix in with anybody. She had such a kind personality.

“All the elderly people loved her. She always talked to them.”

Megan’s parents had to deal with more devastation following her death.

Two days later, on Wednesday, June 28 they visited the cemetery in Eastfield Road to pick a plot for their only daughter’s final resting place, near other members of the family, only for someone to smash a window of their car and break in.

The thieves not only stole £1,800 which would have been spent on the funeral but some of Megan’s irreplaceable personal belongings including photographs.

Anybody with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101 or submit an online report at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.