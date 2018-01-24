Tears as ‘people’s dog’ Mugly dies

‘He captured people’s hearts. He belonged to everybody, not just me.”

The owner of Mugly - once crowned ‘The Ugliest Dog In the World’ and one of the most popular pooches in Peterborough has spoken of her heartache after the Chinese crested dog died. Mugly - who was 13 years old - passed away over Christmas after suffering a stroke.

Owner Bev Nicholson said: “He was my constant companion. The experiences we had were extraordinary.”

Mugly won the crown as the ugliest dog in 2012, with Bev and her pet travelling to America for the competition.

She said: “He won the title of Britain’s Ugliest Dog in 2005 in the Daily Mail, and we were approached bya TV company to go to America.

“We did a press conference where he was in a Union Jack and another dog was in Stars and Stripes.”

After Mugly’s win, Bev and Mugly were flown to New York to appear on the Today Show.

She said:” We were mobbed outside the hotel. There were so many people wanting to see him. I remember another time when we were mobbed by a coachload of Japanese tourists in London Everyone knew who he was. “One time we appeared on This Morning, and Donny Osmond sand ‘Puppy Love’ to him - Donny was my first ‘poster boy.’ It was amazing.”

Along with becoming an international celebrity, Mugly also helped raise about £25,000 for charities, including Cinque Ports Rescue.

Bev, who has five other Chinese Crested dogs, said: “He was such a laid back dog. Since he died we have had messages from around the world, it has been overwhelming.”