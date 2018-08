Have your say

More than 100 people attended a fun Mad Hatter’s tea party, raising around £1,600 for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in the process.

The event, held at the Sibson Inn, on the A1, was organised by Werrington-based development company Revamp Ltd, and saw youngsters enjoy an afternoon of circus skills workshops, arts and crafts and storytelling.

The fundraising tea party in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall

Organiser Danielle Carver said the event had been well supported.

