Tanks do battle at Baston in the Blitz

Tank battles helped recreate the 1940s at the annual Baston in the Blitz.

The popular two day event last weekend saw plenty of Second World War re-enactments, while entertainment included a Scottish military pipe and drum band and a Punch and Judy show.

Event organiser Alan Hutchings said: “It was extremely successful and we had a really good crowd. The only pity was it was extremely warm which made it a little uncomfortable for people.

“One of the high points of the event was the battle re-enactments we did with a number of tanks going head to head.

“Attractions which were very popular with the crowd were the Merlin engine fitted to a Spitfire that was fired up and demonstrated through the day, and we had a Spitfire that was parked on the field. People had photographs taken standing in the cockpit.

“And we pride ourselves in having the best 1940s entertainment.”

Aside form the popular re-enactments there were also more than 60 trade stalls and even more display groups.