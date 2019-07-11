Talented youngsters hoping to be off to see the wizard in Peterborough panto

The Wizard of Oz comes to Peterborough New Theatre in December - and these lucky youngsters got the chance to join the cast.

On Sunday, Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough, hosted Prime Pantomimes whilst they auditioned for ensemble dancers to perform in the show alongside its star, Strictly Come Dancing champion Katya Jones.

The Wizard of Oz auditions at Tu Danse Studios in Peterborough.

More than 30 hopefuls attended the audition, and during the-two hour workshop they were taught routines by Prime choreographer Phillip Joel.

“Everyone left buzzing ... it’s just a waiting game now to see who is selected,” said Anita Winter, principal of Tu Danse Studios.

”But they all had a great time and it was a fabulous experience for all the students.”

James Tobias, executive producer of Prime Pantomimes, added: “We are so excited to be bringing the Wizard of Oz to Peterborough this Christmas with the amazing Katya Jones. And we’re delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for a number of local youngsters to peform with this professional cast at such a fabulous venue.

“We held auditions at the weekend and were hugely impressed with the level of talent in the young people we saw.

“We can’t wait to work with Tu Danse this Christmas at the New Theatre.”

Meet the star of the show Katya Jones