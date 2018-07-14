Talented Oundle pupil is off to The Fringe

A former Oundle schoolgirl will fulfil a long-held ambition next month when she takes her self-written, one-woman show to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Becky Williams, who was born in Peterborough and grew up in nearby Nassington,now an actress and writing, living and working in London, will be starring in Grace Notes at The Space on the Mile from August 3 to 25. But prior to that she will be debuting the piece at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London on July 21.

Becky said Grace Notes is a powerful one-woman show telling the story of Grace Miller – a talented pianist and convicted killer.

Recently out of prison and desperate to piece her broken life back together, Gracie still has old wounds to heal and bitter scores to settle.

A gripping solo show that entertains the audience as much as it challenges, Grace Notes asks the question: what does it take to get a second chance in life?

Becky, who wrote Grace Notes while working as a teacher in Stamford, plays Grace, addressing her audience with candour as she battles the demons of addiction, violence and music.

She developed the script following extensive research and development and spent time with ex-prisoners and lawyers, as well as getting involved with a charity devoted to helping ex-offenders in the real world.

“It is a crime story and I have done a lot of research to bring it to the stage,” she said.

“It is something I started thinking about while I was teaching at Stamford High School a couple of years ago.

“I spent a lot of time with a charity that works with former prisoners and I shadowed a barrister at the Old Bailey, all while I was working full time and funding the project through my teaching job.

“It has been a journey and it is great that it has all come together this year.”

The show is produced by NM Productions – a collective of artists including associate directors, musicians and an art director.