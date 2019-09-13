‘Take our picture, mister’ - Peterborough in the 1980s

Here are two more from my collection of photos in Peterborough from the early 1980s, writes Chris Porsz.

Hopefully someone will recognise the girls out on the town in the first photo.

Chris Porsz column

I remember them shouting out “take our picture, mister”, so I did.

The other one was taken off River Lane around the back of the shops on upper Bridge Street . Who remembers the old power station that you can see in background?

I was amused by this juxtaposition and then by luck a camouflaged lady in her brick matching jacket walked by. Who was she?