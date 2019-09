Here are two more from my collection of photos from the early 1980s.

The first one was taken off River Lane around the back of the shops on upper Bridge Street . Who remembers the old power station that you can see in background?

Chris Porsz column

I was amused by this juxtaposition and then by luck a camouflaged lady in her brick matching jacket walked by. Who was she?

Hopefully someone will recognise the girls out on the town in the second photo.

I remember them shouting out “take our picture, mister”, so I did.