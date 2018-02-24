Surprise visitors donate £1,000 to Werrington school

Pupils at a school in Peterborough were delighted by a surprise visit from the team at the local Amazon fulfilment centre when they stopped by with a £1,000 donation.

The money was donated to the Ken Stimpson Community School and will be used to buy Kindle devices to encourage pupils to read more, and improve literacy levels within the school’s nurture group.

The school is attended by pupils from across the community and shares facilities with the local library and sports and recreation centre.

Speaking about the donation, Amazon Peterborough Site Controller, Steve Latchem said: “We’re delighted to be able to lend our support to the Ken Stimpson Community School. The teachers and staff are providing pupils with an environment and facilities to help them achieve their potential, and it’s great to be able to support them in this way.”

Paul Swift, Assistant Principal at Ken Stimpson Community School added: “ This support will go a long way to helping our pupils with their reading skills. On behalf of everyone here I’d like to thank Steve and his colleagues for their generosity.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme.