Support is the key for Super Steph - a Slimming World Woman of the Year

A super slimmer has been named Thorney’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019 thanks to her 4st 8lbs weight loss.

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women across the country.

Steph Fuller joined Slimming World in January 2018.

“I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable. With Slimming World it’s completely different.

“I still eat all my favourite meals. I just prepare and cook them differently now. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

“Right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease, and the support I’ve received has been amazing!”

Steph lost seven-and-half-pounds in her first week and was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

“I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 19 months ago. I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything. My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life”

Wendy Trevor, who runs the Thorney group, says: “[Steph is] a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.”

The Thorney Slimming World group is held every Thursday at 7:30pm at Thorney Ex-Servicemans Club. To find out more call Wendy Trevor on 07974235295.