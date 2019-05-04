Support from on High for Peterborough-based charity

Cambridgeshire’s High Sheriff visited Kidney Research UK’s head office in Peterborough to show his support for the important work they do.

Based in Lynch Wood, Kidney Research UK aims to improve the treatment of kidney disease by funding the very best scientific projects across the UK.

The charity’s work is funded almost entirely through the generous donations of supporters; volunteers play an important role in this work.

When Neil McKittrick took up the post of High Sheriff just five weeks ago, he announced how he planned to focus on the role of the volunteer during his year in office.

He said: “Even though Cambridgeshire is a wealthy county, there are a number of people who are in danger of being left behind, and any help a volunteer can give is to be welcomed.

“When you get the job of High Sheriff it’s very much left to the individual as to what they want to do with the role, and my focus will be on volunteering.”

Kidney Research UK was the first Peterborough charity to be visited by Mr McKittrick, where he met with the chief executive Sandra Currie and Cambridge University researcher Dr Elizabeth Norgett, who was recently granted funding from the charity.

He was also introduced to some of the charity’s research projects and said he was very impressed with the fantastic work being done.

Mr McKittrick has lived in Peterborough for more than 30 years. He was as a circuit judge in Peterborough before retiring in 2011.

Pictured are Naomi Butters, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships Fundraising at Kidney Research UK, Jean McKittrick, Neil McKittrick the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, researcher Elizabeth Norgett and Sandra Currie, chief executive of Kidney Research UK