Support for people with dementia

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Resource Centre in York Road, Millfield, opened its doors on Saturday for people unable to access information during the week.

Staff gave free advice to anyone with questions about dementia. Kevin Bowyer, Alzheimer’s Society services manager in Peterborough, said: “There are more than 1,900 people living with dementia in Peterborough, yet too many are facing the condition alone without adequate support.

Those present at the open day included staff and volunteers: Alison Harrison, Debbie Holmes, Kevin Bowyer, Suzy Hollingworth, Nicola Ebdon, Sophie Stanworth and Stephen Duffy. The charity is also looking for volunteers. For more information call 01733 893853 or email peterborough@alzheimers.org.uk.