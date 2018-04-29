Supercar treat for teenager

Dreams came true for a teenager,when a convoy of supercars paid him a special visit and presented him with a golden ticket to The Supercar Event 2018.

Two years ago, Ryley from Baston, collapsed with a bleed on the brain, he was 14 years old. Ryley was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation and a severe, life changing brain injury. He was left unable to walk, talk or eat, and has spent months in hospital since.

Ryley loves supercars, and the owners of two Ferraris and a Lamborghini surprised him with two tickets to The Supercar Show at Rockingham later this year, thanks to The Children’s Trust.