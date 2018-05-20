Super Peterborough slimmer Helen loses five stone in eight months

A super slimmer from Peterborough who binged on takeaways, chocolate and crisps lost five stone in just eight months.

Helen Johns, who turns 44 later this month, had struggled all her adult life with her weight.

Helen Johns

So after being told by a surgeon that she needed to slim down to help improve her recovery from planned major surgery, she turned to her local Slimming World group in Hampton where she utilised its food optimising plan.

Helen has now trained as a Slimming World consultant and is launching her own group at the Fletton Centre, in Fletton Avenue, every Tuesday at 7.30pm from May 29.

“Obesity is a big problem in the UK with around 92,500 people in Peterborough alone who are overweight,” Helen added.

“Having achieved my weight loss dreams I am privileged to have the opportunity to help my own members in reaching their target.”

For more information call Helen on 07720773782.