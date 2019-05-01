Sunday - the Peterborough roast dinner institution is back!

A Peterborough food and drink institution is returning to the city centre in a stunning new location.

Sundays, the much-loved roast dinner carvery restaurant, made its name during a 14 year stint in Cumbergate, before a short spell as the food option at the Broadway theatre last year.

Inside the new Sundays which opens on May 2

But tomorrow (Thursday), it is business as usual once more for David Beever and his team with Sundays now located in the Becket Chapel in the tranquil Peterborough Cathedral Precincts – a building which dates back to medieval times and boasts a window once voted the East of England’s best “window with a view” in a public vote.

“Sundays and the cathedral precincts is a great fit,” said David. “When the opportunity to take over the building presented itself (Becket’s Tea Room vacated earlier this year) it was too good to turn down.

“I like to think of Sundays as something of a Peterborough institution, though perhaps not quite on the level of the cathedral,” he joked.

“It is a natural progression in terms of the site. But while the surroundings have changed the Sundays ethos remains - and that is based on home cooked meals using quality, local produce.”

Sundays is back with its carvery roast dinners

So, from 9.30am to 11.30am Sundays will once again be serving traditional cooked breakfasts, and from 11.30am to 2.30pm, roast dinners and roast meat rolls to eat in and takeaway every day except Monday.

In a first for Sundays, afternoon teas will be served from 1.30pm to 4pm, in part replacing what the previous occupiers provided.

“Great roast dinners are what people have come to expect from us over the years, said David, “but there is definitely a demand for afternoon teas that exists and we will serve it - offering a selection of fancy teas and coffee exclusive to the cathedral.

“Plus we will have a range of beers and wines and we have a great space inside and out with fantastic views of our cathedral. We even have a private dining room upstairs that can cater for 25-30 people which we will make available.”

Sundays is back

While diners can enjoy what they have been missing from tomorrow, it will be next week - with the Sundays sign in place - that the restaurant is officially opened.

And David, who launched BBQ Nights at Sundays in Cumbergate three years ago, said the low and slow cooked meats from the smoker could also return after running as a pop-up restaurant for the past year. In the meantime you can enjoy BBQ Nights popping up at The Lightbox in Bridge Street on May 17.