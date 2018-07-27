Summer holidays start with a splash in Peterborough

The summer holidays started with a splash as children cooled off with fun and games in a water park.

More than 200 children were at the Bretton Water Park yesterday (Wednesday) as the final few schools broke up for the six weeks holidays.

Hundreds attended the opening of the park

Children of all ages were able to splash about to take the edge off the heatwave, with a variety of fountains and water sprays. Parents were able to find a shady spot to relax on deckchairs and watch their children playing - or join in for a paddle.

The park is now being run by Vivacity, who took over the running of it from Peterborough City Council earlier this year. The council stopped funding the park in an effort to save £18,000 per year.

A spokesman for Vivacity said there had been a lot of work carried out over the winter to get it ready for the busy season. The spokesman said: “Vivacity undertook the development and management of Bretton Water Park in March 2018 and opened for their first season on June 1 2018.

“In the weeks leading up to the opening, Vivacity worked tirelessly deep cleaning the facilities and updating the venue signage getting it in tip-top condition for the season.

Families enjoyed the summer sun

“Since opening on June 1 Vivacity has seen approximately 100 people attending each day, and today (Wednesday 25), the first day of summer holidays for Peterborough schools, Bretton Water Park had over 200 people over the course of the day.”

Activities for children will be taking place at Bretton Park every Wednesday during the summer.