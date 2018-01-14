Success of ‘six-a-side slimmers’

Peterborough’s successful Man V Fat football league which aims to help men lose weight is planning to expand.

The Peterborough League is part of the nationwide phenomenon that is sweeping the country and is now hoping to expand.

MAN v FAT combines football with easy to follow diet and lifestyle advice.

There’s the traditional weigh-ins before each game, but this is then followed up by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football.

Extra goal bonuses are awarded depending on the pounds lost by the players.

The league in Peterborough takes place on Monday evenings and is supported by a range of partners including Peterborough United FC, Northamptonshire FA, Vivacity, Peterborough City Council, Living Sport and Cambridgeshire County Council.

Each league cycle lasts for 14 weeks and sees teams competing in a mini-league and a knockout competition. Teams with names like Eaterborough United, Borussia Munching Flapjack and Mission Slimpossible compete for end of season trophies.

New members join up individually and are assessed and placed into a team. The next leagueis due to kick off on January 22, but players can join once the season is underway.

Coach Sean Hackett said: “To be part of helping so many men who have themselves come to us and said ‘I’m not healthy’ or ‘I’m overweight’ in three months to saying ‘I feel so much better, healthier and fitter’ is amazing. When I first started I didn’t have any goals to aim for but now, having helped over 80 men over the season achieve nearly 520kg lost in 14 weeks, shows what MVF can do for anyone.

“Now we would like to add more teams so we would liketo hear from anyone who wants to join up as soon as possible.”

The scheme costs £9.99 to register and games cost £6 per week. The only thing you have to lose is weight…

There’s an information night taking place at Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium on Monday, January 15. Prospective new players should arrive from 7pm-8pm.

For more details contact Sean Hackett by email at: sean.hackett@vivacity.org or on 01733 863760.

l In next week’s PT we will feature some of the Peterborough Man V Fat players and how the league has helped them.