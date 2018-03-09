Stunned bride-to-be grateful after hen-do ruined by snow is salvaged last minute by fiancé’s work colleagues

A Peterborough bride-to-be who had her hen do ruined by the snow was stunned after her fiancé’s work colleagues salvaged the day at the last minute.

Ashleigh Lartey (28) said she cannot thank staff at BGL Group enough after enjoying the “perfect” day last Friday which finished with a lavish dinner in front of a roaring fire.

Virgin Trains worker Ashleigh from Orton Longueville, who is due to marry Phil Gadsby (32) in June, had been faced with cancelling her hen party after snow stopped her and her friends from travelling to a Great Gatsby themed event in Edinburgh, but she admitted the late turn around made the occasion even more special.

And in a great twist of fate, Ashleigh’s dad even managed to find another Great Gatsby event in London which the women were able to attend on the Saturday to cap off a great two days.

Ashleigh said: “I can’t thank BGL enough. I sent them a huge muffin hamper as they definitely saved the day. It was amazing.”

With the Beast from the East causing havoc on the trains last Friday, Ashleigh knew early on that her hen do was in danger.

She said: “I woke up in the morning and everything was cancelled.

“It was chaos just trying to sort something out and trying to get refunds.

“My fiancé went into work and I heard from him ‘the girls from the team are on it’.

“He put one of them on the phone and I was a bit of an emotional wreck.

“They completely saved the say - it was incredible. What started as a ruined weekend was more than salvaged. It was better than going to Edinburgh as so many people all pulled together and that made it more special.”

It took less than an hour for the BGL team to sort out lunch at the Bertie Arms in Uffington, with a private room decorated specially for them, followed by an overnight stay at the recently renovated and stunning River Nene Cottages in Water Newton with dinner cooked by the cottages’ owners Patrick and Stephen – all at no cost to Ashleigh and her friends.

Ashleigh said: “A taxi picked us up at 12. We were all very surprised - I did not know where we were going until we got there.

“The cottage was very beautiful and the food they made was amazing. They were really, really nice and looked after us.

“There was a lot of alcohol, plenty of hen party games and we had a bit of a party then dinner.

“We were sat in a massive dinning room and there was a roaring fire with a blizzard outside. It could not be more perfect.”