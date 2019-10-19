Strictly Come Dancing stars bringing their shows to Peterborough

Strictly Come Dancing might be in full flow now on BBC1 on Saturday evenings, but several of the dance stars who have made their name on the hit show will be heading for Peterborough in the New Year.

Pairing together professionally for the first time, Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are sure to set temperatures soaring with their brand new Latin spectacular FIREDANCE, which reaches the New Theatre on March 25 next year.

Expect the sequins and feather boas to make way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances that will take your breath away.

With an incredible live band featuring Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble performing Argentine Tango, flamenco, contemporary, paso doble, samba and salsa, the Peterborough audience can expect an amazing show of fresh and exciting dance from two of the world’s finest.

Born in Venezuela and having grown up in New York from the age of 10, Karen joined Strictly in 2012 and has been partnered with household names including Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, The ‘Hairy Biker’ Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Will Young, and Sunday Brunch chef Simon Rimmer.

In 2018 Karen reached the quarter-finals of the series with actor Charles Venn and is currently partnering comedian Chris Ramsey.

Karen said: “I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka. We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing.”

Gorka added: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with Karen for this very exciting new tour. We are both really passionate about Latin dance, and this tour will really showcase that. We’ve worked really hard on the numbers in this show and I think everyone is going to love it.”

Gorka’s flair for dancing started from a very young age. Originally from Bilbao, Spain, he made his Strictly debut in 2016, paired with EastEnders star Tameka Empson.

In 2018 he was partnered with TV star Katie Piper after having waltzed Alexandra Burke to the final the previous year.

On April 8 The Cresset welcomes Giovanni Pernice - THIS IS ME.

The showman, currently partnered with Michelle Visage on the TV show, is set to light up the stage, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring.

With the Italian’s natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, THIS IS ME pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

Expect all of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances and more.

On May 13, Strictly fans can see last year’s winner Kevin Clifton in BURN THE FLOOR – joined by his sister Joanne Clifton.

After the sell-out success of the first-ever UK tour in 2019, this five-star production is set to return with a new show at the New Theatre, combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves.

Expect everything from a seriously romantic waltz, to a futuristic foxtrot, the passion of the Tango and Paso Doble cut right through. Revel in the emotional power of the cha cha, the samba and jive, and be left breathless by the smoking, irresistible rumba.

With Kevin and Joanne headlining this electrifying production, along with lights, costumes and eclectic live music, it will have you leaping out of the seat to join in.

Kevin, recently eliminated with partner Anneka Rice, says: “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.

“Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

Anyone who enjoyed The Ballroom Boys at the Key Theatre earlier this month is in for a treat as Ian Waite and Vincent Simone return on June 13 with a new show Act Two – this time at the New Theatre.

The duo promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety – dance, comedy and song. With beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world class routines.

The boys will be joined by their stunning dance partners and a world class singer.