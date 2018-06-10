Street parties return for the World Cup

Win, lose or draw you can party some more when England’s World Cup campaign kicks off a week on Monday.

Expectations for the national side may be very low but that will not stop Peterborough celebrating with the return of the World Cup street parties which are taking place at the XL Arena, Brook Street, just behind the Solstice.

The parties are being organised by Simon Baker, who said: “We pride ourselves on putting together some of the best outdoor events in the city to watch the major football competitions.”

England begin their campaign in Russia against Tunisia a week on Monday at 7pm UK time. Their second group match against Panama takes place on Sunday, June 24 at 1pm, before the final group match against a strong looking Belgium side four days later on the Thursday at 7pm.

The street parties will take place during England’s group matches, beginning two hours before each fixture, and in any knockout matches should the Three Lions progress.

The parties will include food, drink and live music, but Simon warned: “We operate a zero tolerance for every game. Everyone will be searched coming into and re-entering the arena. Any trouble or illegal substances found on anyone will be turned over to the police. We have a fantastic safety record and want to keep it that way.”

For more information, and to buy tickets, which cost £5, visit: http://worldcup18.co.uk/home/4584087223.

Meanwhile, taxi firm Goldstar Diamond Cars has announced it will donate £1 for every goal scored in the tournament to city charity Little Miracles, which supports families who have children with disabilities and additional needs.