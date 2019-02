Have your say

A stack of baled straw has been alight for more than 12 hours with fire crews waiting for it to burn out.

The fire in Maxey Road, Helpston, was initially reported at around 8pm last night (Sunday, February 24).

The fire in Helpston. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Crews from Market Deeping and Dogsthorpe attended, but the fire is now being allowed to burn out, with firefighters making regular inspections to check on the progress.

Cambridgeshire police are also monitoring the situation.