Stop and think of meaning of Christmas

Canon Tim Alban Jones, Acting Dean of Peterborough

“Each year the preparations for Christmas seem to start earlier (certainly the shops seem sell Christmas cards earlier) but the last week or so is always a bit of a rush and a scramble. It’s almost as if time seems to speed up to prevent us getting everything done.

“Amidst all the last minute shopping and racing around, it is good to be able to set aside just a little time to stop and think about the meaning of all this frantic activity. At the cathedral we have a number of services throughout the Christmas period which provide just that space and time to reflect. You can read the details of our services online or outside the cathedral arch on our new illuminated display board.

“People often talk about a sense of ‘timelessness’ when they come into the cathedral, but it is a building which is very firmly rooted in time. “Next year we will be celebrating our 900th anniversary and there are many events throughout the year to mark this exciting milestone. The present building has celebrated 900 Christmases and we are looking forward to this one.

“At Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus who was born as a human baby at a specific time in history. As followers of Jesus we are pleased to take time to celebrate the good news of his birth in the giving of presents and in the singing of carols. We would be delighted for you to join us.

“With good wishes for a very blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.”