Still time to get raft ready for Deepings race

Have you built your raft yet? It’s not too late, entries for the Deepings Raft Race can be accepted right up to the day before the event on Sunday August 5, which is a charity fundraiser.

If you want some tips on how to build your raft, visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk where you will also find a Raft Entry form.

There are also still a few places left for non-food stalls on the day.

Andy Pelling from the Deepings Raft Race committee said: “It’s free entry for spectators, the fun starts from 11am, and the best spot to see the rafts is Bridge Street, Deeping St James.

“ If you want to have some fun with your raft design or outfit on the day, the theme this year is Heroes & Villains but plain rafts and normally dressed spectators are still very welcome.”