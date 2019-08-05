STEM Festival is to return to Peterborough to inspire next generationof talent

Peterborough STEM Festival will be hoping to inspire five to 18-year-olds from across the city when it returns for the fourth year in October.

Digital People in Peterborough, in collaboration with headline sponsors Anglian Water, the Anglian Water @one Alliance and BGL Group, are delighted to announce the fourth Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) festival in Peterborough. A number of festival events will be taking place throughout the year, culminating in the main family-friendly event on Saturday, October 12, at the KingsGate Conference Centre.

The festival’s free-to-attend main day, aimed at will include a number of inspirational activities including coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations; and inspirational talks and presentations from professionals working in STEM.

Last year the festival saw over 2500 visitors come through the doors.

“We’re aiming for the festival to be a hands-on, fun and inspirational event. Plus our involvement with Ada Lovelace Day allows us to encourage all children, particularly girls and young women, into STEM subjects.” says event organiser, Andy Reedman.

A Secondary School’s Day at KingsGate Conference Centre, being held on October 11 in collaboration with The Skills Service, aims to inspire 11-18 year olds to explore and discuss STEM career options, also by experiencing hands-on demonstrations and STEM based exhibits.

After its continued success in 2018, the festival will also include a Schools’ Challenge Day in September, giving primary school pupils from Peterborough the opportunity to share their enthusiasm for STEM subjects, and to meet local inspirational STEM professionals.

Clare Virge, manager for BGL’s corporate social responsibility programme, said: “Our involvement in the festival is part of the incredible work BGL is doing under its sponsorship programme, contributing to the local community and supporting the next generation of talent.”

STEM engagement lead for Anglian Water @one Alliance, Karen Sansum added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Anglian Water and the Anglian Water @one Alliance to be sponsoring the Peterborough STEM Festival for a third year. What an exciting year this is going to be!”