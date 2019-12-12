Stamford man dies after A1 crash

A man has died following a five-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound at Eaton Socon.

Police were called at 6.42pm on Monday with reports of a collision between a lorry, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a blue van, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Mini on the slip road joining the A1 from Eaton Socon.

A man was taken to hospital but died

Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Emlyns Gardens, Stamford, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Tuesday evening.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting CC-09122019-0366.