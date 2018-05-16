Stamford couple to rival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Peterborough wedding this weekend

As Royal Wedding fever builds and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials grow ever nearer, not all eyes will be on the Windsor couple this weekend.

Over 500 other brides will share their day with the couple and one such couple is Jenny Collier and fiancé Alex Marshall, both of whom live in Stamford and will marry this weekend in Peterborough.

Jenny Collier and fianc Alex Marshall

The two will marry in a hotel in Peterborough, and though their budget is rather more down to Earth than Meghan - with the bride’s wedding dress alone anticipated to cost a six figure sum - Jenny and Alex had a little help in the course of their wedding planning from a wedding planning website, UKbride, as the winners of a dream wedding competition worth over £25,000.

“With a matter of hours left, everything seems to be running smoothly,” said Jenny. “We’re super excited!”

On Valentine’s Day, UKbride called one of their 650,000 members to tell them they would pay for their entire wedding, and Jenny, 34, was the lucky winner.

The couple have two children, Felicity who is three, and Oliver who is 14.

Jenny was poorly on the day UKbride called, and said she wasn’t expecting the call at all.

“We’d been saving up, but didn't have a very big budget, so this has really lifted an enormous weight off our shoulders. I cannot believe it was me!

"The site is so helpful, and to offer such an incredible prize is wonderful! We have told all family and friends and most didn’t believe me. Both our Mums were in tears. It’s made our year!”

Jenny won her honeymoon courtesy of Kuoni, her wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses from Berketex Bride, photography, videography from Dream a Theme, wedding cake from Sophisticake, wedding flowers from L’Homme de Fleurs and suit hire from Formally Yours. She also won a spa break from spabreaks.com, entertainment from One Fun Band, catering from Soho Pizza, Photobooth courtesy of Cheesy Smiles, confetti from Shropshire Petals and even sparklers from sparklers.co.uk.

In total, around 54% of all brides choose to marry on a Saturday - over 160,000 brides.

July sees over 40,000 couples marrying across the UK in total, accounting for around 14% of all weddings, and second only to August, which is the most popular month overall for weddings.

Like Harry and Meghan, 36% of all UK wedding ceremonies take place in a church, whilst Jenny and Alex are part of the 15% of couples who choose to marry at a hotel near their home.

Jenny is a couple of years older than 31, the average age of a UK bride. Grooms are statistically usually two years older than their brides.

In terms of regional variation, the South East has the greatest number of weddings, accounting for 16% of all UK ceremonies. Marriage is least popular in the North East, whose couples account for just 4% of all UK marriages.