Spreading the message

Peterborough Visitor Information Centre took over Bridge Street on Tuesday for its Summer City Open Day.

Hundreds of visitors went away with information from the stalls, which aimed to highlight the events and festivals that Peterborough and the surrounding area will be hosting in the summer season and beyond.

Supporters included: Brian Pearce MBE of Railworld Wildlife Haven; Wildcats Theatre School, Vivacity Arts; The Cresset; and Peterborough Greyhounds, who sent their mascot along to join in the fun.

Locally based artist Roland Burt was on hand helping visitors young and old to paint their own customised stone, and presenters from PCRFM, Peterborough’s only city based popular music FM radio station, also helped with the announcements and getting the crowd dancing.

The hot weather was complemented by a steel drums rendition from King Don.