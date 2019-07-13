Sports day was simply super for Peterborough youngsters

Youngsters at Busy Bees Pre-school in Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, dressed in masks and capes they had made themselves for a superhero-inspired sports day on the nearby playing fields.

The “busy threes” and the “rising fives” enjoyed fun events such as the Jumping Jupiters sack race, Superhero Sprints, a Hero-and-Spoon race, dressing-up-as-heroes race and an obstacle race to rescue a teddy bear.

Dozens of parents and grandparents lined the course to cheer on and encourage their little ones, before returning to the setting for tea and biscuits.