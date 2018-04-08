Sports clubs receive thousands of pounds

More than £16,000 has been awarded to 12 sports clubs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire by Mick George Ltd.

One beneficiary is Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation which received a quad bike. The money came from the firm’s sports fund which is in partnership with Living Sport.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George, said: “The fantastic work being completed by volunteer led groups throughout the county should be applauded and this is our way of doing exactly that.”

To bid for funding, visit: www.livingsport.co.uk/funding/mick-george-sports-fund/