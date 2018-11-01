Spooky Peterborough unleashes Halloween horror

Bloodsucking vampires and terrifying ghouls were out in force as Peterborough unleashed the full horror of Halloween.

Youngsters have been dressing up for fun events held across the city which have helped raise money for charity.

Some of the best costumes were on display at Railworld Wildlife Haven which had a week’s worth of treasure hunts, with Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash handing out prizes donated by Smyths Toys, Hobbycraft and the Co-op in Oundle Road.

Winners included Francesca D’Agostino-Nightingale in the art competition and Cassius Evett in the fancy dress contest, while one family even came dressed as vampires.

Entertainment included facepainting from Taylor’ed Creations.

Railworld manager Dilia D’Agostino said: “It was definitely spooky fun. Railworld had never done this before, but we had such good feedback.”

Emma Hampson organised a Halloween party at Hampton Leisure Centre which raised £362 for the mayor’s charities - Light Project Peterborough, Alzheimer’s Society and Deafblind UK. Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow was among the guests.

“It was a fantastic turnout,” said Emma, who wanted to thank Jon Deardon, band Rocket ‘57, Carley and Marilyn Butterworth, centre staff, husband Jeffrey, Charlotte Fountain, Cooks to Cater, Scott Warren for donating food and Marco Cereste for paying for the room.

Further spooky efforts came from staff at Sue Ryder in Ortongate Shopping Centre and the HIVE party shop, Honey Bee’s Cafe and The Lime Tree, all in Paston Lane.