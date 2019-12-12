Sponsorship from Peterborough car dealership funds school trip to panto

One hundred children and adults from Heltwate School in Bretton got the chance to see Vivacity’s Key Theatre panto Beauty and the Beast for free - thanks to sponsorship and investment from Bretton-based Smiths Renault Peterborough.

“The panto tickets have been so gratefully received,” said Alison Ashworth from Heltwate School. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils and their families to be able to attend the event and engage with the live performance, which will support the development of our pupils social and communication skills within the community.”

Smiths Renault Peterborough’s General Sales Manager Jon Southam added: “As a family-run Peterborough business, Smiths Renault is delighted to be supporting the Beauty and the Beast Pantomime in conjunction with Vivacity. The work that Vivacity are doing within the Peterborough community is fantastic and we have plans for the pantomime to be just the start of our relationship together. When we first spoke to Vivacity, we just couldn’t think of a better way to introduce the All-New Renault Clio to Peterborough. The Clio is celebrating her 30th birthday this year and just like the pantomime, has been a big part of many families’ lives throughout the years.

“As part of our support of this year’s pantomime we’re delighted to be able to offer 100 tickets to the students of Heltwate School in Bretton. This school is just across the road from our Peterborough dealership and does fantastic work with children with moderate to severe learning difficulties.”

Beauty and the Beast runs until January 5. Book your tickets online at vivacity.org