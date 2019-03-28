Speed camera which led to Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya conviction is torched

A speed camera which led to the conviction of MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya has been torched.

Ms Onasanya’s Nissan Micra was caught speeding in The Causeway, Thorney, in July 2017.

The torched speed camera. 'Picture by Terry Harris

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was then filled in with the name of a Russian man put as the driver, who it was later claimed in court was at home with his parents in Russia at the time.

Ms Onasanya and her brother Festus were both charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident.

Ms Onasanya was found unanimously guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey following a re-trial at and was sentenced to three months in prison, of which she served four months.

She has since had an appeal against her conviction rejected but continues to plead her innocence.

Her conviction saw her expelled by the Labour Party and automatically opened up a Recall Petition which is currently running in her constituency.

If 10 per cent of her constituents (nearly 7,000) sign it by 5pm on May 1 a by-election will be triggered.

Mr Onasanya pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice - one of which related to his sister’s case. He was jailed for 10 months.

The speed camera which clocked Ms Onasanya’s car speeding was torched on Tuesday evening with fire crews discovering a tyre on top it.

Firefighters were called out 8.31pm.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

RELATED

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya jailed for perverting the course of justice

Peterborough voters vent their anger at Fiona Onasanya as Recall Petition opens up