Spectacular ball to take fundraisers back to the 1920s

Fundraisers will be taken back nearly 100 years for a special charity ball.

Alzheimer’s Society’s volunteer fundraising group in Peterborough is inviting people to unite against dementia on Saturday 5 May, from 7pm, at their Great Gatsby themed ball.

The event will be held at The Fleet, in Fletton, Peterborough, where food and drink will be provided alongside room for dancing.

Debbie Holmes, Alzheimer’s Society Volunteering Officer in Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted to see this event return after its success last year. We raised more than £3,000 and we will be hoping to do even better this year. Every pound from the charity ball will help provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

“Our volunteer fundraising group work very hard to come up with unique ways to raise money that will engage the wider community. The ball is just one of these and I’m looking forward to a great night ahead.”

The family of former Peterborough United footballer Peter Hindley, who was diagnosed with dementia 12 years ago, will be guests of honour at the event alongside Peter. His two daughters will share their experience of his diagnosis and the support from Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets are £35 and available through the Dementia Resource Centre, 441 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 2PE. To book a ticket, or for more information call 01733 893853.