‘Special’ lunch in village

A post-Christmas lunch was held for senior citizens in Eye.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox, mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and deputy mayoress Doreen Roberts joined Peterborough city councillors for Eye, Cllr Steve Allen and Cllr Richard Brown, at Sunday’s meal at the Manor Farm Community Centre in High Street, Eye.

Cllr Allen said: “Cllr Brown and I, together with our wives, enjoyed attending the annual Eye Community Post-Christmas Lunch. The lunch is a special occasion to so many in the village, and the local area, and we applaud the hard work put in by the community association committee and their helpers. It is occasions of this kind that demonstrate the selfless efforts that people put in to helping others and shows real community spirit.”