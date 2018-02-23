Special day for youngster with complex health needs as he meets Peterborough United team

A youngster with complex health needs enjoyed a special day meeting the Peterborough United team.

Tommy Skidmore was the club’s special guest at the training ground on Thursday as he spent time behind the scenes meeting the players and management.

Tommy Skidmore at Posh

Tommy has Goldenhar’s Syndrome and spends a lot of time in and out of hospital. He has recently been struggling with his self-esteem and learning to accept that he has this condition.

To keep that determined smile on his face, Tommy spent time in the company of his favourite team.

His family then got in touch afterwards to say what a wonderful day it was.

They said: “It was like a dream come true for Tommy. All of the players made it an amazing experience and it was definitely a day to remember. He loved meeting Danny Lloyd and he loves Omar Bogle.”

After a tour and a chance to watch a bit of the training session, Tommy had lunch with the players before having pictures and getting his Posh shirt signed. He also then helped Omar and Danny in a pool game.