Special celebrations for Peterborough Heritage Festival

The past will be brought back to life at Peterborough Heritage Festival this summer.

This year will be the tenth anniversary of the annual spectacular, and will take place on Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17 in the city centre.

This year, the theme is a ‘Festival of Celebrations,’ and will not only mark a decade of the Heritage Festival, but also 900 years of Peterborough Cathedral, the end of World War One, the centenary of Women’s Suffrage.

There will also be a schools day held on Friday 15 June where over 400 students from Peterborough schools will go on a time-travel quest to meet characters from Peterborough’s

diverse past.

A brand new attraction to this year’s Peterborough Heritage Festival is the addition of a 1940s-style dance party on the evening of Saturday 16 June in Peterborough Cathedral.

Vivacity’s Heritage Programmes Manager, Rachel Walmsley, says: “This year’s Heritage Festival promises to be more interactive and family friendly than ever. We at Vivacity are

incredibly excited to be able to present the tenth Peterborough Heritage Festival in partnership with Perkins, Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough City Council and are grateful to their support in continuing to make this the largest multi-period city centre living history festival in the UK.”

More events around the Heritage Festival are set to be announced nearer the time.

Tickets for the dance party are £25 and available through the Peterborough Cathedral website or by calling Peterborough Information Centre on 01733 452336.

For more information about the festival visit www.vivacity.org/heritagefest.