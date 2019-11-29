Sparks fly at Peterborough retail park’s fire and ice spectacular

The Peterborough One retail park at Eye hosted a Fire & Ice Spectacular on Saturday to launch its Christmas festivities.

The festive family fun included a multi-award-winning fire dancing act, a stilt-walking and crystal ball juggler, a performance from stars of The Wizard of Oz panto - coming to Peterborough’s New Theatre in December - and Christmas carols from Paston Ridings Primary School and Lucy’s Choir. A Lantern Craft Workshop was followed by Fire & Ice Lantern Parade before the official lights switch on. A 15-minute dazzling display of fantastic fireworks choreographed to Christmas music brought the event to a close.

1. Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch on. ' 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch on. ' 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch on. ' 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch Peterborough One Retail Park Lights Switch on. ' 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA Freelance Buy a Photo

View more